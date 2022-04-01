Is Russia repositioning?

U.S. and NATO officials say there’s no evidence Russia is pulling back forces but rather repositioning them, as Russian missile strikes have continued despite the Kremlin’s promise to scale back its attacks. Washington Post correspondent Sudarsan Raghavan explains what that means for Ukraine and previews the peace talks that are set to resume Friday.April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher
08:05
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
00:46
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook