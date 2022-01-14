Is it game over for American democracy?

Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, joins Mehdi to talk about the state of the small-d democracy in the U.S. now that Senators Manchin and Sinema aren’t budging on changing the filibuster on voting rights.Jan. 14, 2022
