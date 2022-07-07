IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Investigators Inch Closer to Charging Trump

14:19

The 1/6 panel has secured another key witness: former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. But amid the buzz in D.C., there’s major news out of Georgia, where former President Donald Trump appears at serious risk of being charged with multiple crimes over his 2020 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that we remember all too well. Voting rights activist Nsé Ufot and MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade join Mehdi to discuss.July 7, 2022

