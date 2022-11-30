Inside China’s Draconian ‘Zero-Covid’’ Policy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

While other countries have reopened since the early days of the pandemic, China has continued its policy of stringent lockdowns, repeated testing for millions, and lengthy quarantines for international travelers. Its goal: To get new cases as close to zero as possible — something public health experts say is unattainable. Journalist Leta Hong Fincher and CNBC Beijing bureau chief Eunice Yoon join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 30, 2022

