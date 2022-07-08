Injecting Fresh Blood Into the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is in desperate need of a fighter, but as of yet, Mehdi says, it’s been stuck with the Bidens and Pelosis of politics: lawmakers with a long track record, but who have been on Capitol Hill so long that they can’t see its fundamental flaws. So how do you get fresh blood and bold vision into the party? A crowded New York House race could have the answer. One of its candidates, State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, joins Mehdi to talk about the contest.July 8, 2022