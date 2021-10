Brazil’s senate is recommending that the far-right President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro — aka, “The Trump of the Tropics” — be charged with crimes against humanity for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. So why can’t Democrats in the U.S. Senate or House manage doing the same? Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner weighs in on whether or not Trump could ever face the same fate.Oct. 21, 2021