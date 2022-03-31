Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan grows dire

The post-Taliban food crisis in Afghanistan has gotten so bad that the World Food Programme estimates 98% of Afghans don’t have enough to eat. And all of it is being exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. Afghanistan’s former Finance Minister Khalid Payenda and Open Society Foundations’ president Mark Malloch Brown join Mehdi Hasan to discuss. March 31, 2022
