IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

  • Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy

    01:10

  • How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism

    06:43

  • Sen. Tina Smith says she’s “optimistic” an infrastructure deal will be reached

    08:23

  • Mehdi Hasan on GOP normalizing far-right fascism

    05:20

  • Kumail Nanjiani’s journey from nerd to superhero

    10:59

  • Elizabeth Warren on wealth tax criticism: 'Mark Cuban and his kind need to pay their taxes'

    07:05

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes on “moderate” Democrats

    07:05

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez “I can do math” on progressives’ power

    13:29

  • Mehdi: Perhaps we have to start talking about 'Dinos' — 'Democrats in name only'

    05:23

  • Michael Moore on continued American military involvement abroad: “This has to stop”

    09:00

  • Mehdi to war hawks: If you must comment on Afghanistan, how about starting with 'sorry'?

    01:05

  • Trump and the GOP have lost control of the anti-vaxx monster they created

    01:49

  • Greta Thunberg on three years of climate protests, Biden administration failures

    07:51

  • Mehdi: False narrative about American greatness led us to 'fail the test of American goodness'

    06:03

The Mehdi Hasan Show

How Zelenskyy’s acting career prepared him for presidency

05:44

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being met with praise around the world for unifying his country against Russia’s invasion. Mehdi takes a look at his unlikely yet effective path to meeting this moment. Ukraine Parliament member Inna Sovsun joins Mehdi to discuss Zelenskyy’s leadership.March 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All