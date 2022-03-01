How Zelenskyy’s acting career prepared him for presidency
05:44
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being met with praise around the world for unifying his country against Russia’s invasion. Mehdi takes a look at his unlikely yet effective path to meeting this moment. Ukraine Parliament member Inna Sovsun joins Mehdi to discuss Zelenskyy’s leadership.March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program