How the U.S. can really help Afghanistan

Afghanistan faces a massive humanitarian crisis: More than half of its population is on the brink of starvation. New York Times Afghanistan correspondent Christina Goldbaum and Learn Afghanistan’s Pashtana Durrani, who left the country after the Taliban’s takeover, join Mehdi to discuss fixing the crisis.Jan. 5, 2022
