IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona governor, NBC News projects, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake

  • Now Playing

    How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

    19:28
  • UP NEXT

    The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

    09:23

  • The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

    05:39

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

  • What Would a Majority-GOP House Look Like?

    10:21

  • How Much Should We Trust Midterms Polling?

    08:58

  • Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16

  • This Might Be the Closest Senate Race in the Midterms

    16:30

  • Ex-Trump Envoy Talks Trying to Manage Trump

    12:38

  • What Exactly Is a "Moderate" Republican in 2022?

    06:14

  • This Ultra-Extremist Politician Makes Far-Right U.S. Lawmakers Look Mild

    15:36

  • Senator Goes After Big Oil’s Massive Profits with ‘Windfall Tax’

    15:53

  • Are Dems Being Complacent About Close Race In TX Border District?

    05:18

  • What the White House Is Thinking One Week Before the Midterms

    15:12

  • Jemele Hill on Her Life-Changing Donald Trump Tweet

    12:52

  • A Century-Long Blue Indiana District Is Now a Toss-Up in the Midterms

    05:07

  • Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack

    20:41

  • Want to Keep Your Blue Check on Twitter? It Could Soon Cost You.

    11:28

The Mehdi Hasan Show

How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

19:28

While democracy won on the midterm ballot and many election deniers lost their races, Democrats may still lose control of the House due to Republican gerrymandering that was deemed illegal but used to decide elections anyway. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and FairVote senior fellow David Daley join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

    19:28
  • UP NEXT

    The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

    09:23

  • The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

    05:39

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All