How "Ramy" Is Rewriting the Narrative on Muslim Representation

Even though Muslims account for 25% of the world’s population, they only make up 1% of characters in popular TV shows — and much of that representation is negative. But in recent years, Egyptian-American comedian and actor Ramy Youssef has been working to change that. Youssef joins Mehdi to talk about his semi-autobiographical show, “Ramy,” portraying the life of Muslims in America and much more.Oct. 11, 2022