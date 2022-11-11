IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

09:41

Many people had written off progressive Democrats going into the midterms. But they actually had a really good night. Some of their wins even made history. How did these candidates beat predictions and all of the dark money trying to bring them down? Mehdi asks two progressives headed to D.C.: Texas Rep.-elect Greg Casar and Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Summer Lee.Nov. 11, 2022

