How Jan. 6 really began back on Dec. 14

The attack on the United States Capitol, six days into the new year, actually started on the December day when the Electoral College cast their votes. At that point, the vote certification which took place on January 6 was supposed to be a mere formality.Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program
03:23
Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy
01:10
How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism