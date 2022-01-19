IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

  • Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy

    01:10

  • How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism

    06:43

  • Sen. Tina Smith says she’s “optimistic” an infrastructure deal will be reached

    08:23

  • Mehdi Hasan on GOP normalizing far-right fascism

    05:20

  • Kumail Nanjiani’s journey from nerd to superhero

    10:59

  • Elizabeth Warren on wealth tax criticism: 'Mark Cuban and his kind need to pay their taxes'

    07:05

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes on “moderate” Democrats

    07:05

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez “I can do math” on progressives’ power

    13:29

  • Mehdi: Perhaps we have to start talking about 'Dinos' — 'Democrats in name only'

    05:23

  • Michael Moore on continued American military involvement abroad: “This has to stop”

    09:00

  • Mehdi to war hawks: If you must comment on Afghanistan, how about starting with 'sorry'?

    01:05

  • Trump and the GOP have lost control of the anti-vaxx monster they created

    01:49

  • Greta Thunberg on three years of climate protests, Biden administration failures

    07:51

  • Mehdi: False narrative about American greatness led us to 'fail the test of American goodness'

    06:03

The Mehdi Hasan Show

How fake electors are next tool of election subversion

14:18

We're learning more about GOP efforts to submit fake slates of electors in the last election. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tells Mehdi she wants action and explains why it’s taking so long.Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All