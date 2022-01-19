How fake electors are next tool of election subversion
We're learning more about GOP efforts to submit fake slates of electors in the last election. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tells Mehdi she wants action and explains why it’s taking so long.Jan. 19, 2022
