IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Dark Money Handed Conservatives a SCOTUS Majority

    16:15
  • UP NEXT

    The Legal Theory At the Center of High-Stakes SCOTUS Case

    16:03

  • What Border Policy Could Look Like with a GOP-Controlled House

    13:00

  • This is the Supreme Court Case that Could Upend U.S. Democracy

    08:43

  • Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  • Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

  • Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Here’s Why FTX Collapsed — and Why it Matters

    18:05

  • Inside China’s Draconian 'Zero-Covid' Policy

    13:40

  • The Hypocrisy of the GOP’s Obsession with ‘Groomers’

    04:07

  • Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

    16:37

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

  • Will Global Protests for Women's Rights Be Enough to Overturn Iran's Regime?

    10:18

  • More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

    14:21

  • Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

    08:47

The Mehdi Hasan Show

How Dark Money Handed Conservatives a SCOTUS Majority

16:15

Democrats have earned the right to celebrate after incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff. After all, their 51-49 Senate majority means they’ll be able to confirm federal judges at a much faster pace. But let’s not forget, dark money has given conservatives — and their often-unqualified judges — a big head start. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has authored a book on the subject, and he joins Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How Dark Money Handed Conservatives a SCOTUS Majority

    16:15
  • UP NEXT

    The Legal Theory At the Center of High-Stakes SCOTUS Case

    16:03

  • What Border Policy Could Look Like with a GOP-Controlled House

    13:00

  • This is the Supreme Court Case that Could Upend U.S. Democracy

    08:43

  • Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  • Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All