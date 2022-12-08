How Dark Money Handed Conservatives a SCOTUS Majority

Democrats have earned the right to celebrate after incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff. After all, their 51-49 Senate majority means they’ll be able to confirm federal judges at a much faster pace. But let’s not forget, dark money has given conservatives — and their often-unqualified judges — a big head start. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has authored a book on the subject, and he joins Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 8, 2022