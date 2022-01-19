How billionaires devoured the world

The 10 richest men in the world doubled their wealth during the pandemic while millions sank deeper into poverty and sickness. In his book "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World," author Peter Goodman of the New York Times explores with Mehdi how the ultra-rich are responsible for things like climate change, violence, and the crumbling of democracy.Jan. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program