Historic SCOTUS hearing as GOP grudge match

The first black woman nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, faced hours of questions from senators during her first day of grilling, including from Republican senators looking to settle scores for how Trump’s nominees were treated. Melissa Murray and Meagan Hatcher-Mays join Mehdi to break down how the day went.March 23, 2022
