Harvard reverses course on decision to deny fellowship to human rights expert

Last week, Mehdi told you about Harvard’s denial of a human rights fellowship to Ken Roth, who ran Human Rights Watch for nearly 30 years. Roth said the likely reason was his organization's criticism of Israel's human rights record. It was a classic “cancel culture on campus” story — but on Thursday, the Kennedy School reversed course. Roth joins Mehdi again following the university’s decision to offer him the position.Jan. 20, 2023