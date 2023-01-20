IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Harvard reverses course on decision to deny fellowship to human rights expert

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Harvard reverses course on decision to deny fellowship to human rights expert

05:58

Last week, Mehdi told you about Harvard’s denial of a human rights fellowship to Ken Roth, who ran Human Rights Watch for nearly 30 years. Roth said the likely reason was his organization's criticism of Israel's human rights record. It was a classic “cancel culture on campus” story — but on Thursday, the Kennedy School reversed course. Roth joins Mehdi again following the university’s decision to offer him the position.Jan. 20, 2023

