Governing or Golfing? A Check-in on Today's Top 2024 Contenders

As likely 2024 contender Donald Trump takes meetings from golf courses, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flies planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, President Biden is working to broker a deal between railroad companies and their workers. He’s trying to govern and avert a strike that could’ve paralyzed the country — all while his GOP opponents just want to troll. Journalist Peter Goodman joins Mehdi to discuss.Sept. 16, 2022