IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

GOP state leaders decide who gets Biden’s infrastructure money

10:48

People in Jackson, Mississippi have suffered serial water problems for decades. They hoped Biden’s “once-in-a-generation” infrastructure bill would be a chance to replace their crumbling water pipes. But majority white Republican state lawmakers are the ones who will get to decide how much, if any, money is allocated to the 80% Black city. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joins the show and shares his frustrations.Nov. 24, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All