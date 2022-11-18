IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46

  • Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13
    GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures

    09:37
    Elon Musk's Twitter is Imploding

    14:39

  • Has the Media Learned from Its Mistakes Covering Trump?

    14:25

  • Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

    11:00

  • Can Democracy Breathe a Sigh of Relief After the Midterms? Not Quite

    14:06

  • Twitter Chaos Highlight U.S. Insulin Crisis

    13:06

  • GOP Midterm Losses Don’t Bode Well for Trump in 2024

    11:20

  • How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

    19:28

  • The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

    09:23

  • The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

    05:39

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

  • What Would a Majority-GOP House Look Like?

    10:21

  • How Much Should We Trust Midterms Polling?

    08:58

  • Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16

  • This Might Be the Closest Senate Race in the Midterms

    16:30

  • Ex-Trump Envoy Talks Trying to Manage Trump

    12:38

The Mehdi Hasan Show

GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures

09:37

Despite stinging statewide defeats in 2018, 2020, and 2022, Republicans are still calling the shots in Wisconsin — all because of GOP redistricting, which is undermining democracy. Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, joins Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 18, 2022

