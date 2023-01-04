Ginni Thomas Not Mentioned in Jan. 6 Committee Report

Despite everything Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee about her role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to newly released transcripts, her name is not mentioned once in the panel’s final report. Meanwhile, her husband remains on America’s highest court — and is ruling on cases that could change our elections going forward. Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and political strategist Rina Shah join Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 4, 2023