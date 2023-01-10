IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

    15:11
  • Now Playing

    Free Speech Seems to See Different Standards for Anti-Israel Criticism

    13:08
  • UP NEXT

    Mehdi: This Is McCarthyism All Over Again — Only This Time, It's Kevin and Not Joe

    11:42

  • Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

    12:13

  • Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In

    10:27

  • A New Documentary Gives A Behind-the-Scenes Look Into 1/6

    10:55

  • Elon Musk is the King of Trolls. But Can the Media Stop Feeding Him?

    13:21

  • GOP Disarray on Display over House Speaker Vote

    14:56

  • Ginni Thomas Not Mentioned in Jan. 6 Committee Report

    20:38

  • Israel's New Far-Right Government Makes America's GOP Look Mild

    11:18

  • Accountability May (Finally) Be Closing in on Donald Trump

    11:57

  • The GOP’s Newest Culture War Target: American Girl Dolls

    09:07

  • Dems Use 1/6 Panel-Style Storytelling to Highlight America's Wealth Gap

    10:41

  • How Ukraine Continues to Surprise Russia — and the World

    15:16

  • Democracy May Have Won in Midterms, But the Fight Isn't Over

    08:55

  • Women Were on the Front Lines of 2022’s Battle for Democracy

    09:46

  • When it Comes to Unions, Which Side are the Dems Really On?

    14:45

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: It's Time for the U.S. To End its Role in Yemen War

    15:39

  • Will Donald Trump ever face accountability?

    10:22

  • Should South Carolina Replace Iowa as First Primary State?

    12:48

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Free Speech Seems to See Different Standards for Anti-Israel Criticism

13:08

Harvard’s Kennedy School has denied a human rights fellowship to the former head of Human Rights Watch (yes, you read that correctly). How is that possible, you ask? Ken Roth himself joins Mehdi to discuss his rejection from the school over his criticism of Israel.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

    15:11
  • Now Playing

    Free Speech Seems to See Different Standards for Anti-Israel Criticism

    13:08
  • UP NEXT

    Mehdi: This Is McCarthyism All Over Again — Only This Time, It's Kevin and Not Joe

    11:42

  • Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

    12:13

  • Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In

    10:27

  • A New Documentary Gives A Behind-the-Scenes Look Into 1/6

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All