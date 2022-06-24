Fred Guttenberg: SCOTUS' Gun Ruling is ‘Deadly’

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn New York’s concealed carry law is its first major ruling on gun rights in over a decade — but it’s not something most New Yorkers (or Americans) support. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the Senate is close to passing its first major gun bill in decades — that doesn’t cover many of the things most Americans want. Indivisible’s Meagan Hatcher-Mays and Fred Guttenberg join the show to weigh in on the news and its impact.June 24, 2022