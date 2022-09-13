For 'The Kite Runner' Star, Afghanistan Crisis Hits Close to Home

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Afghans have faced mass starvation and a crippled economy — and girls beyond the sixth grade have been barred from schools. The crisis hits close to home for Azita Ghanizada, who fled to the U.S. with her family during the Soviet invasion of 1979, and now stars in “The Kite Runner” on Broadway. She joins Mehdi to talk about the production and what’s going on in Afghanistan today.Sept. 13, 2022