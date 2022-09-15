Fascism Is on the Rise in Europe, Not Just in the U.S.

As we talk about the GOP's fascist behavior, you might be thinking, “I’ll just move to Europe!” Not so fast, Mehdi says. Italy is bracing for its first far-right leader since Mussolini — and that’s just the beginning of what's now a global problem. Author and professor Jason Stanley and foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal join Mehdi to discuss.Sept. 15, 2022