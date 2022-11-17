IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Elon Musk's Twitter is Imploding

Twitter is becoming a deeper, darker cesspool of dysfunction and disinformation, with new owner Elon Musk making things worse every day. Sen. Ed Markey even had a fake Twitter account try to impersonate him. He joins Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 17, 2022

