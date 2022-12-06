IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05
  • UP NEXT

    Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

  • Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Here’s Why FTX Collapsed — and Why it Matters

    18:05

  • Inside China’s Draconian 'Zero-Covid' Policy

    13:40

  • The Hypocrisy of the GOP’s Obsession with ‘Groomers’

    04:07

  • Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

    16:37

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

  • Will Global Protests for Women's Rights Be Enough to Overturn Iran's Regime?

    10:18

  • More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

    14:21

  • Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

    08:47

  • The Conservative SCOTUS Has Lost All Legitimacy

    17:51

  • The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

    12:30

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46

  • Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

15:05

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher, who’s known Elon Musk for decades, joins Mehdi to discuss the release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and Musk’s twisted interpretation of the First Amendment.Dec. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05
  • UP NEXT

    Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

  • Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All