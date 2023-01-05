IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Elon Musk is the King of Trolls. But Can the Media Stop Feeding Him?

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Elon Musk is the King of Trolls. But Can the Media Stop Feeding Him?

As the saying goes, "Don’t feed the trolls." But what are you supposed to do, Mehdi asks, when one of those trolls is one of the richest people in the world *and* the owner of a hugely influential communications platform? What’s a Twitter-addicted journalist like Mehdi to do? Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast and Citizen Lab senior researcher John Scot Railton join the show to weigh in.Jan. 5, 2023

