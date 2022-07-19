Don’t Trust Joe Manchin to Close a Deal

Sen. Joe Manchin once again raised hopes last month that he might back another one of Joe Biden’s signature domestic spending bills that would give his party a much-needed win before the midterms. But ultimately, the West Virginia Democrat pulled his support for key elements in the bill to combat climate change or raise taxes on the wealthy. How many times has he moved the goalposts on Democrats’ legislative priorities? Stephen Smith, co-chair of grassroots group West Virginia Can’t Wait, weighs in.July 19, 2022