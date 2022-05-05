IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Do GOP Fringe Candidates Have What It Takes to Win?

When you have a congressional Republican caucus that includes Q-Anon conspiracy lovers, who value shock value over policy and substance, does what caused fringe Tea Partiers to lose key Senate bids in 2010 still apply? Mehdi and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio discuss.May 5, 2022

