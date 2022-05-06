Do Florida Dems Stand A Chance In November?

Ron DeSantis has turned what was once America’s most crucial swing state into a breeding ground for MAGA policymaking. What happened to Florida? And as November’s midterm elections near, do Sunshine State Dems even stand a chance? Joining Mehdi to discuss is someone who thinks so: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat who is running for a chance to unseat the governor.May 6, 2022