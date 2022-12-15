IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Democracy May Have Won in Midterms, But the Fight Isn't Over

08:55

It’s been quite a year in news, but one of the biggest stories has been the threat to American democracy. But while democracy had some wins in the midterms, as Mehdi reminds us, the election deniers, conspiracy theorists and fascists who pose that threat aren’t going away. Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan joins Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 15, 2022

