Davos economic forum exposes fake right-wing populists

As the world’s richest and most powerful meet in Davos, we know the damage these elites have inflicted on the world. But there’s one well-connected, billionaire-courting Ivy League lawyer who’s trying to take his fake-populist roadshow from the Florida governor’s mansion to the White House — and Mehdi is here to expose his hypocrisy. New York Times economic correspondent Peter Goodman and Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast join him to discuss.Jan. 20, 2023