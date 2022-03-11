Could Ukraine be Putin’s Afghanistan?

Similar to Mikhail Gorbachev’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, Russian forces have been met with greater resistance in Ukraine than they anticipated. Former Senior Director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, Javed Ali, and Visiting Professor of National Security Studies at the Army War College, John Nagl, join Mehdi Hasan to compare and contrast the invasions by Russian leaders past and present.March 11, 2022
