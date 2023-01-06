IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

12:13

The holiday season was a disaster for hundreds of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers, who were stranded after an unprecedented number of canceled and delayed flights. So who’s to blame for the crisis, and could it have been prevented? American Economic Liberties Project senior fellow Bill McGee joins Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 6, 2023

    Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

