Could Roe Help This Progressive Dem Win In Texas?

Right-leaning, anti-abortion Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is in a battle against progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros to defend his seat serving Texas’ 28th district in Congress. And despite Cuellar’s record of voting with Trump and siding with Republicans like Lindsey Graham on immigration, he still has the backing of House Democratic leadership. But as abortion rights enter the spotlight, could the threat to Roe lift Cisneros to victory? She joins Mehdi to discuss.May 17, 2022