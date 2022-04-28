IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Could Lucio Case Spur Reforms To Death Penalty?

08:10

A Texas court’s halting the execution of Melissa Lucio comes after the case gained national attention and bipartisan support from high-profile figures and lawmakers alike. Robert Durham, who leads the Death Penalty Information Center, joins Katie Phang to discuss the case and whether it could pave the way for more bipartisan capital punishment reforms in the future.April 28, 2022

