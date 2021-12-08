Could America end up in an open conflict with Russia?
As thousands of Russian troops amass at the Ukrainian border, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin had a tense two-hour conversation today. Former ambassador Michael McFaul and The Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel join Mehdi to discuss U.S./Russian relations.Dec. 8, 2021
