Could a new Covid vaccine change the global game?

The developers of a new low-cost Covid vaccine say the world needs mass vaccination, and they’d like to help. Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, the Texas-based creators of the game-changing shot, discuss.Jan. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program
03:23
Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy
01:10
How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism