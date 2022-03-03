Civilians under siege from shelling in Ukraine

It is day 7 of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by the whims of one man. Oxana Shevel, president of the American Association for Ukrainian Studies, joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the latest in this crisis along with the history that got us here.March 3, 2022
