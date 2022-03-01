Chef José Andrés feeds Ukrainian refugees

With half a million Ukrainians fleeing the country, a refugee crisis is looming. Chef José Andrés is on the ground in Poland trying to meet the needs of some of the Ukrainians arriving to safety. He joins Mehdi to discuss his mission.March 1, 2022
