Charlie Crist Looks to Unseat DeSantis

Florida’s Trumpy governor, Ron DeSantis, has helped turn the Sunshine State into a Petri dish for the GOP’s authoritarian experiments. But in some ways, DeSantis is extending a path set out by the state’s last three Republican governors — including now-Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, the frontrunner to challenge DeSantis’s reelection bid. Crist joins Mehdi to share why he says it’s time to ditch DeSantis, and how he’ll try to convince Floridians to give him another shot at his old job.May 19, 2022