Can Zelenskyy achieve peace?

Volodomyr Zelenskyy has remained optimistic that he can broker a peace deal with Vladimir Putin and continues to insist on a meeting. Zelenskyy’s former adviser Igor Navikov joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the possibility of peace and Biden’s NATO visit.March 25, 2022
