Can Democracy Breathe a Sigh of Relief After the Midterms? Not Quite

Democrats just completed a near-clean sweep of the most brazen and dangerous election-deniers up for election. Can American democracy breathe a sigh of relief? It’s complicated. MSNBC contributors Charlie Sykes and Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, as well as election law expert Richard Briffault, join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022