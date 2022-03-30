Biden approval rating falls despite booming economy

The U.S. economy keeps growing at the fastest rate since 1987, the unemployment rate is down, and job growth is up. But it doesn’t seem to be resonating with American voters. Biden’s approval rating has fallen to lowest level of his presidency, according to the new NBC News poll. White House economic advisor Jared Bernstein joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss.March 30, 2022
