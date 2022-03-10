Attempted ceasefire failed in Mariupol

Mariupol, Ukraine’s economic hub and one of the last major cities standing in the way of Russia creating a strategic corridor, was supposed to have a ceasefire allowing residents to evacuate. Ukrainian member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko joins Katie Phang to discuss what happened. March 10, 2022
