The Mehdi Hasan Show

At what point does GOP denial of right-wing violence become complicity?

16:53

Two years after the insurrection, Mehdi says we have to have another serious talk about the ‘Big Lie’ conspiracy that leads to real-world violence — and that the GOP continues to deny. Author Jared Yates Sexton and ex-Pence adviser Olivia Troye join Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023

