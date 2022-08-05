Are Democrats Primed for a Comeback?

He’s an older man, about halfway through his first term and may run again. But his approval rating isn’t great, and the polls aren’t in his favor. No, Mehdi isn’t talking about Joe Biden — he’s talking about Ronald Reagan! But nearly 40 years later, Biden’s facing many of the same challenges. Can he and the Democrats pull off the same comeback? Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 5, 2022