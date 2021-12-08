Angela Merkel, the face of European governance, steps down
After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel is ending her turn as Germany’s chancellor. Author of “The Chancellor” Kati Marton joins the show to look back on Merkel’s remarkable, turbulent time in office.Dec. 8, 2021
