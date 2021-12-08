IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Angela Merkel, the face of European governance, steps down

    10:11

  • Remember when Devin Nunes sued a parody cow Twitter account?

    04:56

  • Could America end up in an open conflict with Russia?

    16:08

  • Biden’s economy is strong, but you wouldn’t know it

    11:34

  • Shannon Watts on holding parents of school shooters accountable

    11:42

  • Julián Castro on Biden’s immigration-policy mixed message

    07:39

  • A brighter future for rapid Covid tests?

    10:46

  • Parkland survivor reflects on Michigan school shooting

    10:00

  • Zephyr Teachout on insurrection denialism

    09:40

  • The Israel boycott

    10:39

  • Supreme Court versus Roe v. Wade

    09:01

  • EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Islamophobia

    13:34

  • Where the Iran nuclear deal negotiations stand

    12:30

  • What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common

    05:14

  • What’s the solution to prison gerrymandering?

    12:39

  • Doctors tackle your thorny Omicron questions

    15:53

  • Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar’s contentious call

    07:56

  • Dr. Fauci: “First line of defense” is existing vaccines

    08:48

  • European think tank lists U.S. as a “backsliding” democracy

    12:46

  • Flight crews face holiday chaos amid rising violence

    10:58

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Angela Merkel, the face of European governance, steps down

10:11

After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel is ending her turn as Germany’s chancellor. Author of “The Chancellor” Kati Marton joins the show to look back on Merkel’s remarkable, turbulent time in office.Dec. 8, 2021

